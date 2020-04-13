Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 16.4% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.93.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $269.39. 21,908,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.71. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

