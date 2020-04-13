Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at Raymond James

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $360.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.93.

AAPL opened at $267.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Apple has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

