Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $53.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,973,609. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

