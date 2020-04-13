Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.52.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

