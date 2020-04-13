Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $77.00 at KeyCorp

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

NYSE APTV opened at $62.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.13. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

