Arcblock Price Tops $0.0789 on Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00001178 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Gate.io, Cobinhood and Kucoin. Arcblock has a total market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.28 or 0.02764026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214723 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, LBank, DragonEX, IDEX, Huobi, Bithumb, Bibox, Cobinhood, BitMart, DDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

