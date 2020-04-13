Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2020 – Archer Daniels Midland was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have declined in the past three months. The company is witnessing year-over-year decline in adjusted operating profit at Carbohydrate Solutions segment for a while. Moreover, rise in SG&A expenses and increased interest expenses remain concerns. However, the company’s progress on its three strategic pillars including optimize, drive and growth look encouraging. Its Readiness goals of driving business growth, standardizing functions and enriching consumers’ experience are also well on track. Further, it is benefiting from strength in the Nutrition segment. These factors have aided quarterly results in the past few quarters. Consequently, it delivered the fourth straight quarter of positive sales surprise and second straight quarter of earnings surprise in fourth-quarter 2019.”

4/1/2020 – Archer Daniels Midland had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Archer Daniels Midland had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Archer Daniels Midland had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Archer Daniels Midland was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Archer Daniels Midland was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Archer Daniels Midland was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $36.06. 2,469,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,417. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Archer Daniels Midland Co alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.