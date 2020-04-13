Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Arcosa worth $28,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,808.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $41.50 on Monday. Arcosa Inc has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

