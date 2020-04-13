Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0323

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx and Bittrex. Ardor has a market capitalization of $32.29 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005693 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

