Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $13.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 67.0% during the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 13,549,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 174.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,782,000 after buying an additional 3,640,124 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Ares Capital by 161.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,975,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after buying an additional 3,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ares Capital by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,600,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after buying an additional 2,494,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Odier SCA raised its stake in Ares Capital by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Odier SCA now owns 4,450,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.