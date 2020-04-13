Ark 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $632,926.00 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Ark has a market cap of $18.01 million and approximately $632,926.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Ark has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035341 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,729,254 coins and its circulating supply is 120,128,357 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, COSS, Upbit, Binance, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

