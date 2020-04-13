Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 13,955 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 449.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,461,328. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

