Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 6,365 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 208.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,568,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,349,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.15 and a 1-year high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

