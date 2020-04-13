Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 438.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,413 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.19. 1,081,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,705. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,205 shares of company stock worth $5,072,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.