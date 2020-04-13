Arlington Partners LLC Buys 1,206 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after buying an additional 930,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

VOO traded down $4.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.88. 282,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

