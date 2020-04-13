Arlington Partners LLC Buys 156,858 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 2,575.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF comprises about 2.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC owned about 0.84% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DVYE traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.90. 897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,629. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

