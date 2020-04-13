Arlington Partners LLC Buys 7,050 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 492.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in 3M by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in 3M by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $3,578,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

MMM traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $145.82. 125,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,677. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.62 and its 200-day moving average is $162.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

