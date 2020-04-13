Arlington Partners LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 409.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 0.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.86. 2,374,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,563,206. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

