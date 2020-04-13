Arlington Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 372.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Biogen comprises about 1.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $321.41. 557,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,705. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.75. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.40.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

