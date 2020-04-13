Arlington Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 109.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.84. 16,787,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

