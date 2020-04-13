Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 248.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.79. 8,955,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,598,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.