Arlington Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 535.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 1.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.36. 64,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $91.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

