Arlington Partners LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 1,944.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,928 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up 2.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 115.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMDV traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.64. 52,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

