Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6,761.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,210 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 11.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arlington Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $21,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after buying an additional 7,415,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.54. 141,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,645. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89.

