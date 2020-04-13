Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 37,372 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 405.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,372 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Oracle by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $113,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

ORCL traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $52.57. 536,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,143,340. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

