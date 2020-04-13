Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 8,240 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 288.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.66. 3,192,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,763,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

