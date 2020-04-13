Arlington Partners LLC Raises Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 516.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

UTX traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.71. 24,733,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,818,818. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

