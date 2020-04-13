Arlington Partners LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 182.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Aegis raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,488.72.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $17.99 on Monday, reaching $1,188.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,798. The firm has a market cap of $822.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,232.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,314.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.