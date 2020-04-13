Arlington Partners LLC Sells 9,656 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. Centerstate Bank makes up 1.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Centerstate Bank worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 23.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after buying an additional 129,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSFL. Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Centerstate Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Centerstate Bank news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,452.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 3,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,187.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $589,287. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSFL stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.10. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $26.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.