Arlington Partners LLC Sells 98,647 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,647 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 519,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,262. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

