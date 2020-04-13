ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,402 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5,290.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 273,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth $4,623,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,765,000 after buying an additional 148,918 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer purchased 10,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,226.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain purchased 3,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $263,015 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARR. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $9.10 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $535.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

