Artfinity Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Artfinity has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Artfinity has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $1.93 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.69 or 0.04329563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00067745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037417 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009497 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

AT is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art.

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

