Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG opened at $85.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average is $93.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.