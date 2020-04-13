Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.15 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$9.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.77.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Shares of AX.UN stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.71. 345,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.67.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.