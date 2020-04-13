Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Raised to $61.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

ABG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.