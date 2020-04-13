ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on ASGN from $84.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Get ASGN alerts:

NYSE ASGN opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18. ASGN has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $72.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,653,000 after purchasing an additional 939,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,242,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 698,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 334,852 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,994,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 145,783 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.