Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

NYSE:ASH opened at $57.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 63,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $37,927,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $19,936,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

