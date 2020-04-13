ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC) received a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,122.50 ($41.07).

ASC opened at GBX 2,114 ($27.81) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,063.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,849.91. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). As a group, analysts expect that ASOS will post 8086.7333743 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton bought 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Ian Dyson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, with a total value of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

