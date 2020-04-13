Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce $143.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.13 million to $160.50 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $147.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $576.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.88 million to $599.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $637.77 million, with estimates ranging from $529.14 million to $676.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $97.24 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,639,000 after purchasing an additional 139,786 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,734.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

