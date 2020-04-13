Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce sales of $3.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.77 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $3.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $15.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $19.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.67 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $19.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%.

ASMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $535.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.25. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

In related news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

