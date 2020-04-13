Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $39.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $896.88 million, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

