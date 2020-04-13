Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,384 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Astec Industries worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 56,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 174,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Astec Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $39.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.21. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

