Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,293 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Athenex worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Athenex by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after buying an additional 1,137,517 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Athenex by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benson Kwan Hung Tsang acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manson Fok acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $998,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ATNX stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. Athenex Inc has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $698.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

