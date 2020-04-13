Atonomi Achieves Market Capitalization of $53,136.08 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $53,136.08 and $7.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Atonomi

Atonomi is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

