AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Cut to $41.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.87. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,252.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,150,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,908 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $192,799,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AtriCure by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,313,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 176,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,096,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

