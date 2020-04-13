ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Given New C$21.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target dropped by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of TSE:ATA traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.60. 50,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,427. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.60. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$14.27 and a 1-year high of C$22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.03.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 80,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$1,284,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$764,251.90.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

