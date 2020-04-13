AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.7% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,851,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

