AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Viking Fund Management LLC’s Largest Position

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 3.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after buying an additional 676,744 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in AT&T by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,547,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

