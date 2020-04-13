Augur (REP) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $9.60 or 0.00142008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, DragonEX, CoinTiger and Bitsane. Augur has a total market capitalization of $105.64 million and $24.37 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.02738109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00216946 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bittrex, Bitsane, Bitbns, GOPAX, Binance, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Kraken, HitBTC, Gate.io, BX Thailand, IDEX, AirSwap, Mercatox, BitBay, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Liqui, Koinex, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Crex24, CoinTiger, Upbit and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.