Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to $2.75

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.80 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 262.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACB. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight Capital downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

NYSE ACB traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 55,109,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,644,712. The company has a market capitalization of $949.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 463.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after purchasing an additional 522,165 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at $88,613,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,915,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $16,657,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,773,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.